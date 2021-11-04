ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD catches a bit of a bid

Forex news for Asia trading on Thursday 4 November 2021

Post-links Paragraph Text Here, don't forget an image.

Coming up ahead:

The steepening yield curve in the wake of the Federal Open Market Committee announcement and Powell's press conference remained here during Asia trade. Following on for the gains on Wall Street regional indices were stable to firm. Across the FX space it was fairly sedate, after the wait for the FOMC attention shifted to waiting for the Bank of England later Thursday and then the nonfarm payroll report on Friday.

USD/JPY moved to highs above 114.20 but so far has not done much adding to gains beyond there. The USD is also a little better bid against EUR, GBP, CAD while its difficult to discern much net change in AUD and NZD.

Oil was steady after its continued falls overnight. Lower oil is being cited as a result of nuclear talks to recommence with Iran and thus Iran returning to the oil market. I'd humbly suggest this is a flawed narrative - Iran's (potential) return is still a good ways off into the future.



