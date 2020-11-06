ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Still awaiting the US presidential result

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 6 November 2020

The counting, and wait, continued in the US during their evening. There is still no sign of a confirmed result and election pundits have not shifted from their call of Electoral College vote allocations (most have Biden 264, Trump 214). The required number to take the White House is 270.

Biden is approaching wins in key states, narrowing the gap significantly in Pennsylvania (the state has 20 College votes) from around 100,000 at around 4pm ET (US time) to the latest update of 26.3K. If the surge for Biden continues it appears likely he will have cemented a win there by around 4 to 5am ET.

Other races have narrowed also, Georgia is nearly line ball (Biden claying back a deficit in that state also) while Trump is creeping up from behind in Arizona. The money is still firmly on Biden to win.

In summary, a quick snapshot as I post:

GA Trump + 1.7K (trending to Biden)

NV Biden +11.4K (trending to Biden)

PA Trump +26.3K19 (trending to Biden)

AZ Biden +46,7K (trending to Trump)

Both Trump and Biden addressed the media. Biden spoke earlier of the two, expressing his confidence in the process and that he and Harris will be the winners. He urged patience as electoral workers continued their task. Trump spoke a little later, sticking the theme that it was all so unfair, he feels cheated, and what have you. All three of Trump's court challenges failed.

Currencies did not extend their gains against the dollar here in Asia today, with some pullbacks (compared to their upmoves in Europe/US time the retraces have been small).

Bitcoin, on the other hand, posted gains towards $16,000US before retracing back to $15,500.







