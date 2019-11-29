ForexLive European FX news wrap: Mixed markets as trade developments stay quiet

Forex news from the European morning session - 29 November 2019

Headlines:

Markets:

NZD leads, CHF lags on the day

European equities mildly higher; E-minis down 0.2%

US 10-year yields flat at 1.764%

Gold flat at $1,456.16

WTI down 0.1% to $58.03

Bitcoin up 0.5% to $7,599





Markets continue to stay quiet for the most part with the Thanksgiving lull likely to carry over into the weekend in the session ahead as well.



The lack of further developments in the US-China trade rhetoric is also casting a large shadow over markets in general, preventing any major moves from taking place for now.



The risk mood is a bit flattish and mixed with European equities recovering from an early setback to trade mildly higher now. However, US futures remain slightly lower on the day.



As such, USD/JPY keeps more flat around 109.50-60 for the most part with the aussie and kiwi slowly nudging higher but ranges are still relatively narrow at the moment.



USD/CHF continues to knock on the door at parity levels while we're seeing the euro track a little under 1.1000 against the dollar ahead of North American trading.



The pound continues to stay choppy in general with cable easing to a low of 1.2879 before climbing back up to 1.2910 and then settling close to 1.2900 currently.



It's all a bit of a mixed and choppy mood as we continue to wait on trade developments while also having to deal with thinner liquidity conditions amid the Thanksgiving holiday.



