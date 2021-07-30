ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar steady, risk stays on the softer side

Forex news from the European trading session - 30 July 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

EUR leads, AUD lags on the day

European equities lower; S&P 500 futures down 0.6%

US 10-year yields down 3 bps to 1.239%

Gold flat at $1,827.24

WTI down 0.1% to $73.52

Bitcoin down 2% to $38,887





The market kept relatively calm during the session despite more defensive risk tones early on as tech stocks were hurt by more negative sentiment from a resumption in the China selloff and also as Amazon earnings disappointed.



Nasdaq futures were dumped by as much as 1.4% but trimmed losses to near 1.0% as we look towards North American trading. But the softer risk tones are still prevailing with European indices also mostly down 0.5% to 1.0% on the day.



Treasury yields also kept lower but isn't breaking away from the middling range this week, with 10-year yields down around 1.24% to 1.25% in European trading.



Euro area Q2 data showed a stronger rebound than expected while inflation in July topped the ECB's target of 2%, albeit largely boosted by higher energy prices.



FX played by its own game though as the dollar held steadier throughout with some pushing and pulling. EUR/USD moved up from 1.1885 to 1.1910 before settling back near unchanged levels now with large expiries capping the move at 1.1900.



GBP/USD moved up from 1.3950 to 1.3980 before paring that advance to flat levels now as the dollar finds some footing in what still looks to be its worst week since May.



The aussie and kiwi held are keeping softer amid the more defensive risk tones with the former seeing a push towards 0.7400 falter back to 0.7365 as Australian PM Morrison unveils a high threshold on vaccinations before easing international borders.



I would say that risk sentiment will be a key driver to the final moves this week but also keep in mind that we might get some action going into the month-end fix.



Have a great weekend, everyone!



