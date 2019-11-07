Forexlive European FX News 7 Nov- Risk on and dovish dissent at the BoE

European trading news - November 07

Intro





Today's session was considerably more lively with the news from China's Commerce ministry that China is ready to negotiate on how much tariffs can be cancelled and that both sides will cancel tariffs at the same time that a phase one deal is reached. The size of tariff cancellation is still to be negotiated.

This single headline boosted risk on assets. This was unsurprising a the market had paused yesterday waiting for a reason to keep the risk rally going. I was looking at the AUDJPY as my currency pair of choice for buyers and priced moved up into obvious near term resistance where it saw some profit taking.

We saw an uptick in equities, bond yields, US futures, oil prices and some downticks in Gold as you would expect on risk on flows.

There was also some German manufacturing data out, but nothing to change the bleak picture that the Eurozone is struggling. The market was focused on the risk on trade anyway, so ho hum to the euro growth story. The EU commission published their report during the session which we knew already - low growth and inflation setting into the eurozone.

These risk on tones flowed through the morning session with the next event being the Bank of England's rate meeting. Rates remained unchanged, as expected. However, there were two dissenting voters who wanted a 25bps rate cut; Saunders and Haskell. The result was immediate GBPUSD downside, but key support at 1.2800 is holding for now on cable.