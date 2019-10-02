Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Stocks continue to run lower. Gold up. Yields lower.

Forex news for NY trading on October 2, 2019.

In other market a snapshot near the close is showing:

Spot gold, up $19.87 or 1.35% at $1499

WTI crude oil futures are down $1.06 or -1.96% at $52.56



Bitcoin on Coinbase remains below its 200 day moving average at $8447.17. It is trading at $8255 that is down $-121 on the day.

Another down day for the major stock indices today as markets continue to worry about:

Trade concerns. You can increase US/EU trade issues as the US can now impose tariffs on $7.5B of EU good as a result of a WTO penalty from subsidies to Airbus. US/China meetings ahead

Slower US/global growth/Hangover from US ISM data yesterday

Brexit fears and implications

Trump flaming out as impeachment proceedings begin (a first....typed BULLS84T in a tweat. Look for more to come...

Trump vs Warren in 2020 The major indices fell about -1.3% yesterday. Today they fell an additional 1.56% to 1.86% for the major indices. That is not a good start to the US stocks this month. The good news is it could have been worse.

The S&P was down -65.32 points but closed down -52.64

The Nasdaq was down -163.73 points but closed down -123.44 points

The Dow was down 598.92 points, but closed down -494.42 points







PS European shares fared even worse today as all the major indices were down over 2.75%. Below is a summary of the % changes for the major North American and European indices.

As is typical in such a fragile equity market, the bond market and gold became safe haven homes. US yields were lower with most of the flows going into the shorter end. The 2 year was down -7.0 bps, while the 30 year was down, but only by -1.3 bps. The 2-10 yield spread widented to 11.63 bps from 8.94 bps yesterday.









Of course gold and silver also prospered on the safe haven flows. As mentioned above, gold rose by about $20 and silver was up around $0.33 to $17.57. That is a 1.95% gain on the day.





In the forex market, the JPY caught the safe haven bid and was the strongest of the majors (see ranking below). The CAD fell and was the weakest of the majors.





Oil prices fell, helping to weaken the CAD. In addition, the USDCAD just trended and trended and trended higher and in the process took out technical levels in the process.





In fact, the low to high trading range for the USDCAD of 118 pips today - from a low of 1.3205 to a high of 1.3323 - was larger than the entire trading range over the last 12 days - the low was 1.32087 to 1.33094. That is an outside day.









