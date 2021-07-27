ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar falls ahead of the Fed decision

Forex news for North American trade on July 27, 2021:



Markets:

Gold up $3 to $1800

US 10-year yields down 3.8 bps to 1.2378%

WTI crude oil down 14 cents to $71.20

S&P 500 down 20 points to 4401

JPY leads, NZD lags

The pain in Chinese equity markets (and increasingly the yuan) are grabbing more attention and weighed on sentiment early. US equities tumbled at midday but regained more than half the declines into the close.





The dollar was sold throughout the day and particularly into the London fix, where it fell +50 pips, including a particularly hard fall against the pound.





Economic data wasn't a driving factor as the mixed bag of data offered little direction.





The driving factor is tomorrow's Fed decision and a growing belief we will get some dovish hints, or at least a few nods to delta risks. In addition, the market continues to come around to the idea that inflation will be transitory, though that debate is certainly live.





The commodity currencies bounced around as the combination of risk aversion and USD weakness fought it out. There were few winners in that dynamic and some heavy chop. Ultimately, the kiwi and CAD lost some decent ground but the vast majority of the damage was done in Asian trade.







