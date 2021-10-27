ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Bank of Canada delivers a surprise
Forex news for North America trade on October 27, 2021:
- Bank of Canada prematurely ends bond buying program in surprise decision. Loonie jumps
- Bank of Canada full statement and Monetary Policy Report
- Macklem opening statement: Likely less supply in the economy than believed
- Macklem Q&A: We believe there are good reasons for inflation to ease in 2022
- US September durable goods orders -0.4% vs -1.1% expected
- Sen. Sinema: We are making progress after meeting with White House
- U.S. Treasury auctioned off $61 billion of 5 year notes at a high yield of 1.157%
- Final Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast sees just 0.2% growth in Q3
- EIA weekly US oil inventories +4267K vs +1914K expected
- US September wholesale inventories +1.1% vs +1.2% prior
Markets:
- Gold up $4 to $1796
- WTI down $2.48 to $82.18
- US 10-year yields 7.8 bps to 1.54%
- S&P 500 down 22 points to 4553
- JPY leads, GBP lags
