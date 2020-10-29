Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: US GDP +33.1% but still below pre-pandemic levels

Forex news for North American trading on October 29, 2020

The rebound quarter for GDP came out. Pres. Trump can boast of a record 33.1% annualized growth rate for GDP. That's the good news. Of course, it comes after 2nd quarter annualized GDP -31.4%.… Those numbers compare on quarter on quarter basis. The 2nd quarter GDP decline was -9%. The 3rd quarter GDP gain was 7.4%. So overall GDP growth is still below pre-pandemic levels but no denying the strong rebound. Looking at GDP details

Consumer spending rose 41%.

Business equipment spending rose 70%.

Housing spending increased 59%

Government spending fell by-4.5%.

With the calendar saying one month of the 4th quarter is nearly done, the 3rd quarter is old news. Onward and upward we go (or downward).





Other fundamental data included initial jobless claims which came in better-than-expected as 751K. The continuing claims also push lower by nearly 750,000K which is good news. Both numbers were at seven-month lows.





The ECB kept rates and bond buying steady, but Lagarde into that the potential for increased stimulus at the December meeting. Some negative comments included:





Recovery losing momentum faster than expected

Virus resurgence presents new challenges

Consumers are cautious in light of pandemic

Cites 'clear deterioration' in near-term outlook

Virus is weighing on business investment

Commits to keeping programs in place at least until covid is over In other markets today:

spot gold fell $10.80 or -0.58% to $1866.36

spot silver is trading down $0.16 or -0.70% at $23.21

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.32 -3.5% at $36.08. The price low reached all the way down to $34.92. That was just above the 50% retracement of the range since the April low In the US debt market, yields moved higher today with the 10 year yield up 5.5 basis points and the 30 year up 5.16 basis points.

US stocks rebounded modestly after yesterday's sharp tumble: S&P index rose 1.19% after falling -3.53% yesterday

NASDAQ index rose 1.64% after falling -3.73% yesterday

After the close, Apple back, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Starbucks, Twitter all reported earnings. Each had their own individual stories - and most reported better numbers on the top and bottom line - but as the end the day approaches in after hours trading, Apple is trading down -4%, Starbucks is down -1%, Twitter is down -14.3%, Amazon is down -1.12%, Alphabet is up 7.4%, and Facebook is up 0.67%. I'm sure there will be more up and downvolatility before the open tomorrow and during the trading session as well.

In the forex market, the the US dollar close as the strongest of the majors. The EUR was the weakest (after the ECB decision).









Some technical notes for the major currency pairs for the day include: