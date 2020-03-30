Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Quiet session relatively as markets take a breathe
Forex news for NY trading on March 30, 2020.
- US stocks close near session highs. Solid day higher.
- House majority leader Pelosi: Next coronavirus bill would be about "recovery"
- WTI crude oil futures settle at $20.09
- New Jersey coronavirus cases jump to 16,636
- France reports 3024 coronavirus hospital deaths
- NY Governor Cuomo holds his daily press conference
- Fed's Bostic: Fed goal to ensure financial markets keep functioning
- US CDC coronavirus cases rises to 140,904 vs 122,653 yesterday
- Italy reports the lowest number of new cases in nearly 2 weeks
- The revised UK official count shows deaths at 1408 versus 1228 yesterday
- European major indices end the session with mostly gains. Spain's Ibex down however
- Lombardy region in Italy death toll +458 vs +416 Sunday
- Dallas Fed March manufacturing index -70.0 vs +1.2 in Feb
- UK coronavirus deaths rise 180 to 1415 but watch out for a jump in the days ahead
- US Feb pending home sales +2.4% vs -2.0% expected
- Trump says he plans a call with Putin today to discuss oil
- The USD is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
- Dollar’s “historic rally is not quite over” -- Goldman Sachs
I know gains of 3.3% to 3.6% in the broad stock indices are not exactly quiet, but relatively, the stock market was more steady (albeit with a bid). In addition, the bond, gold and forex market were just a little less volatile. Even the VIX index, a measure of market volatility for stocks, fell by -8.46 points or -12.91%. It is still high historically at 57.08, but that is well off recent highs of over 85 (from March 18).
The "markets" may be influenced by month-end/quarter end flows that is expecting to see rebalancing into stocks and out of bonds (we saw that type of flows today). It may also be reflective of "the market" be more comfortable with the idea that monetary and fiscal policy has thrown everything at the problem and will therefore cushion the fall, and also that some coronavirus numbers showed a steadying/dip from high levels (from Italy, NY, the US). Now it is way too early to call it a day (way too early), but the "market" does have the right to be more "comfortable". The goal is to flatten the curve, not stop it in it's tracks. If that idea starts to show up, traders vision can be very forward looking, and that allows them to see a pin hole of light at the end of a dark tunnel.
Taking a look at the markets:
- Spot gold closed down about -$6.50 at $1621. The low reached $1611.93. The high was up at $1639.61
- WTI crude oil is still having some problems thinking about rallying. Pres. Trump talked with Russia's Putin today, but it seemed little progress was made with regard to the Russia/Saudi price war. The price is currently trading at $20.28 after closing at $20.09. Stocks will recover ahead of oil especially with the trajectory of the virus still with a ways to go (even in the best scenario) and a Oil War going on.
