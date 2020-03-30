Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Quiet session relatively as markets take a breathe

Forex news for NY trading on March 30, 2020 .

I know gains of 3.3% to 3.6% in the broad stock indices are not exactly quiet, but relatively, the stock market was more steady (albeit with a bid). In addition, the bond, gold and forex market were just a little less volatile. Even the VIX index, a measure of market volatility for stocks, fell by -8.46 points or -12.91%. It is still high historically at 57.08, but that is well off recent highs of over 85 (from March 18).

The "markets" may be influenced by month-end/quarter end flows that is expecting to see rebalancing into stocks and out of bonds (we saw that type of flows today). It may also be reflective of "the market" be more comfortable with the idea that monetary and fiscal policy has thrown everything at the problem and will therefore cushion the fall, and also that some coronavirus numbers showed a steadying/dip from high levels (from Italy, NY, the US). Now it is way too early to call it a day (way too early), but the "market" does have the right to be more "comfortable". The goal is to flatten the curve, not stop it in it's tracks. If that idea starts to show up, traders vision can be very forward looking, and that allows them to see a pin hole of light at the end of a dark tunnel.





Taking a look at the markets:

Spot gold closed down about -$6.50 at $1621. The low reached $1611.93. The high was up at $1639.61

WTI crude oil is still having some problems thinking about rallying. Pres. Trump talked with Russia's Putin today, but it seemed little progress was made with regard to the Russia/Saudi price war. The price is currently trading at $20.28 after closing at $20.09. Stocks will recover ahead of oil especially with the trajectory of the virus still with a ways to go (even in the best scenario) and a Oil War going on.

As mentioned, stocks rallies strongly today. The major indices in Europe closed at the highs (after being much lower earlier). The US stocks extended even higher and spent most of the day above the 0.0% line (the Dow did dip briefly in the red early in the session).





In the US debt market, a late day sell off in the long end (may be that month end rebalancing) saw the 10 and 30 year yields move positive on the day, and well off the low yields for the day. The 2-10 year spread which moved to around 37.79 basis points at the low, is trading at 46.99 basis points near the close for the day. In the US debt market, a late day sell off in the long end (may be that month end rebalancing) saw the 10 and 30 year yields move positive on the day, and well off the low yields for the day. The 2-10 year spread which moved to around 37.79 basis points at the low, is trading at 46.99 basis points near the close for the day.





In the forex, the USD was the strongest for most of the day, but lost some value into the close. The AUD is ending as the strongest and the CAD is the weakest. The USD is still higher on the day but earlier dollar gains vs the AUD . In the forex, the USD was the strongest for most of the day, but lost some value into the close. The AUD is ending as the strongest and the CAD is the weakest. The USD is still higher on the day but earlier dollar gains vs the AUD .













....more



