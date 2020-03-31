ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Fed adds to swaps in volatile month-end

Forex news for North American trading on March 31, 2020:



Markets:

Gold down $45 to $1577

WTI crude oil up 16-cents to $20.26

US 10-year yields down 5 bps to 0.67%

S&P 500 down 42 points to 2584

Canadian dollar leads, NZD lags

Tuesday's trading was a lesson in quarter-end flows. It was a wild quarter and the final day matched the madness with many whippy moves, particularly in cable and the Canadian dollar.





Cable was slammed down into the fix, falling 100 pips in the minutes only to bounce to new session highs. However it then did another lap in the US afternoon in the 1.2350-1.2450 range.





USD/CAD shot to a high of 1.4349 early in North American trade but was later slammed 250 pips lower even with oil relatively calm. Domestic factors were part of the story but then there was another +100 pips rally back above 1.4200 followed by a fresh flush to 1.4050 to finish on the lows.





It wasn't much calmer elsewhere. The euro sank down to 1.0927 at the start of New York trade but battled to 1.1026 late in a choppy move to finish nearly unchanged.





USD/JPY rallied hard in Asia to 108.73 but made a double top there early in New York and faded along with risk trades to close on the lows at 107.57.





The kiwi dollar was also particularly hard hit late in the day in a drop to 0.5910 but bids were lurking there as that was also Friday's low. It then rebounded to 0.5960.





Gold crumbled late in a $45 fall to finish the month fractionally lower.









