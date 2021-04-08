Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: S&P sets another record. Nasdaq gets closer to old record.

Forex news for North American trading on April 8, 2021

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $18.64 or 1.07% at $1756.36. The high price of $1758.77 is the highest since March 1. Lower rates/lower USD helped to support the price of gold (and silver) today.

Spot silver is up $0.33 or 1.32% at $25.47

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.10 or 0.17% $59.87. That is just off the high price of $59.92. The low price came in at $58.82. Overall the price action today in the oil complex was fairly narrow

bitcoin is trading up $1447 or 2.57% of $57,668.32. It's high price reached $58,152. The low price extended to $55,700



US initial jobless claims came in weaker than expected for the second week in a row. The rising claims to 744K from 728K last week (est. 680K) was a head scratcher compared to other employment data including the nonfarm payroll from last week, and the recent JOLTS job openings data.







The weaker data and continued pounding by Fed officials including Fed Chair Powell, Minneapolis Fed Pres. Kashkari and St. Louis Fed President Bullard that risks remain, that inflation may rise but that it is temporary, that the Fed will keep policy accommodative until full employment and through the expected tick up in inflation, helped to continue the push lower in rates. The 10 year yield is down over five basis points at 1.6227%. The low yield reached 1.6156% today (the lowest since March 25). The high yield for the year reached 1.774%. It is still well up from the end of year level of 0.92%.





The declline/steady rates continue to help the stock market. The S&P index closed at a new all-time high. The Dow is just 24 points away from its highest close. The NASDAQ - which has lagged the cyclical recovery stocks in the Dow and S&P - is just 1.89% from the all time high close.





The lower yields helped to weaken the dollar. Looking at the strongest to the weakest, the NZD and CHF the is ending the day as the strongest of the majors. The GBP and the USD are fighting it out as the weakest. The USD fell the most vs the CHF and NZD (both fell around -0.66%)







