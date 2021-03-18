ForexLive uses dxFeed financial market data widgets

ForexLive partners with dxFeed



dxFeed, a leading market data and solutions provider for the global financial industry, announced it has created bespoke market data widgets for ForexLive, one of the most-visited foreign exchange trading hubs. The widgets support all market data visualization and technical analysis functionality the ForexLive audience requires. Moreover, the functionality uses dxFeed market data and has been improved with new features, including searching instruments by ticker and description.

The list of currently available widgets includes:





Market Data Overview ( a quick glance at the latest market activity across various sectors);



Market Data Widget ( an overview of global market performance);



Symbol Search (displays all available instruments and has search by tickers and description);

TickerCard (works as a card of any instrument, providing a brief overview of an instrument);

Real-Time Chart ( a charting solution with a variety of instruments and technical analysis indicators).





New functionality allows searching instruments by ticker and description, limited only by the number of symbols that a website user requests. All of the widgets are turnkey solutions, hosted in-house, and fueled natively by the dxFeed market data.

"Data and charts are the critical tool in every trader's toolbox. The team at dxFeed focuses on making sure every detail is right and reliable. That's exactly what we look for in a partner," said Adam Button, Chief Currency Analyst at ForexLive.

"We are proud to provide quality data services and state-of-the-art widgets to a world-famous news resource ForexLive," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed. "Simplicity, convenience, and high quality of execution are the principles that we always adhere to, including this project."

The widgets have been created with customization in mind, allowing flexible UI settings (color, fonts, etc.). They could also be powered by other market data sources and embedded into iframe. The dxFeed team creates on-demand widgets with the functionality your business needs.





About ForexLive

Since 2008, ForexLive™ has been one of the most-visited foreign exchange trading hubs. The website provides real-time forex news and analysis at the highest level while making it accessible for less-experienced traders. ForexLive breaks the news down to the details that matter and keep the analysis focused on trading.

ForexLive offers up-to-the-minute commentary on currencies, policy, and international markets. With veteran analysts spanning the globe and publishing updates 24/7, the ForexLive team brings speed and clarity to the forex world.





About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading data services and index management provider for the capital markets industry and, according to the WatersTechnology 2020 IMD & IRD awards honors, the Best Analytics and Technology Provider . dxFeed's primary focus is delivering financial market information and services to buy-side and sell-side institutions in the global financial industry. This includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).



Visit dxfeed.com to learn more. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Contact dxFeed: pr@dxfeed.com .



