Five days only: TradeON Summit sessions still available for viewing

Last week saw the highly anticipated TradeON Summit, which proved to live up to the hype as the summer's biggest virtual event in the industry. Were you unable to attend or simply wanted to re-watch any content from the event? We have got you covered!

Free benefits and content on demand

Due to popular demand we will be extending the free access period for all TradeON content to August 10. This includes over 40 unique sessions on demand, including technical analysis and strategies from the industry's best analysts and educators.

Upon registration feel free to check out exclusive benefits by some of the event's sponsors. Head over to the exhibition hall and to get unique educational materials uploaded directly to your SWAG BAG.

For those that do not remember or were unable to attend, Trade ON Summit's entire agenda can be viewed through the following link. This includes some of our most popular sessions, which can still be watched for the next five days:

I teach how to trade the news

David Belle zooms in on 2 red hot stocks

Boris Schlossberg explores the beauty of visual trading

Dale Pinkert shares lessons from hundreds of successful traders

Recap of the event

The event saw over 5,000 registered participants, connecting all corners of the industry., encompassing the Sydney, New York, and European time zones.

TradeON Summit featured interactive lobbies, chatrooms, and live commentary, which was enabled during sessions to serve as a bridge between interested parties across the world. This provided the ideal atmosphere for business, even in 2020 during the era of Covid-19.

We hope you enjoyed the event and look forward to hosting the next TradeON Summit Stay tuned for updates.