Latest data released by Markit - 4 September 2019





Composite PMI 52.9 vs 52.7 prelim

Preliminary figures can be found here . A bit of an upwards revision to the initial data points and that reaffirms more positive sentiment surrounding the French economy as of late.





The slight upwards revision to the composite reading sees it improve to its best level since November 2018 as economic activity continues to hold up decently.