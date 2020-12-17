France December business confidence 91 vs 81 expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 17 December 2020

Prior 79

Manufacturing confidence 93

Prior 92

Services confidence 90

Prior 77; revised to 78







This bolsters the narrative that perhaps the concerns on Q4 economic prospects may not be as dim as anticipated in the past few weeks before this.





The jump in business morale mostly reflects a better reading in the services sector, which reaffirms similar sentiment from the PMI readings yesterday.