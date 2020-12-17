France December business confidence 91 vs 81 expected
Latest data released by INSEE - 17 December 2020
The jump in business morale mostly reflects a better reading in the services sector, which reaffirms similar sentiment from the PMI readings yesterday.
- Prior 79
- Manufacturing confidence 93
- Prior 92
- Services confidence 90
- Prior 77; revised to 78
This bolsters the narrative that perhaps the concerns on Q4 economic prospects may not be as dim as anticipated in the past few weeks before this.