France December business confidence 91 vs 81 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 17 December 2020

  • Prior 79
  • Manufacturing confidence 93
  • Prior 92
  • Services confidence 90
  • Prior 77; revised to 78
The jump in business morale mostly reflects a better reading in the services sector, which reaffirms similar sentiment from the PMI readings yesterday.

This bolsters the narrative that perhaps the concerns on Q4 economic prospects may not be as dim as anticipated in the past few weeks before this.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose