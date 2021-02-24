France February business confidence 90 vs 92 expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 24 February 2021


  • Prior 92; revised to 91
  • Manufacturing confidence 97
  • Prior 98; revised to 96
  • Services confidence 90
  • Prior 90; revised to 91
French business morale eases slightly in February but is keeping at steadier levels since the turn of the year, with only a slight drop observed in both industrial and services confidence. That mainly reaffirms economic sentiment is still roughly the same as last month.
