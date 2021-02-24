France February business confidence 90 vs 92 expected
Latest data released by INSEE - 24 February 2021
French business morale eases slightly in February but is keeping at steadier levels since the turn of the year, with only a slight drop observed in both industrial and services confidence. That mainly reaffirms economic sentiment is still roughly the same as last month.
- Prior 92; revised to 91
- Manufacturing confidence 97
- Prior 98; revised to 96
- Services confidence 90
- Prior 90; revised to 91