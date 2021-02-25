France February consumer confidence 91 vs 92 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 25 February 2021


French consumer morale eases slightly in February but is keeping thereabouts as overall economic conditions remain somewhat similar to January amid tighter restrictions.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose