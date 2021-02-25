France February consumer confidence 91 vs 92 expected

Subscription Confirmed!
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Thursday February 25 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 24 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 23 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday February 22 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday February 19 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
ECB's Schnabel: We will ensure that there is no unwarranted tightening of financing conditions
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4522 (vs. yesterday at 6.4615)
Australian 3 year bond yield rises despite RBA action
The Federal Reserve says all its services are back to normal
RBA is back buying 3-year ACGBs today