France, Germany, UK say need to de-escalate situation in Iraq and Iran

Comments from the E3 : 

  • E3 group of countries call on need to de-escalate situation in Iraq and Iran
  • Call on Iran to refrain from any violent action and call on Iran to go back to respecting its arrangements as per the nuclear deal
  • say they reiterate their commitment towards sovereignty and security of Iraq
  • E3 group of countries says it reaffirms its determination to fight islamic state
  • says it calls on Iraq to continue to support the international coalition in fight against Islamic state
  • says it has grave concerns over negative role played by Iran in the region and in particular by the  QUDs force under Soleimani
  • says it is ready to pursue dialogue with all parties in order to de-escalate tensions and re-establish security in the region

