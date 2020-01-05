Coming Up!
France, Germany, UK say need to de-escalate situation in Iraq and Iran
Comments from the E3 :
ForexLive
- E3 group of countries call on need to de-escalate situation in Iraq and Iran
- Call on Iran to refrain from any violent action and call on Iran to go back to respecting its arrangements as per the nuclear deal
- say they reiterate their commitment towards sovereignty and security of Iraq
- E3 group of countries says it reaffirms its determination to fight islamic state
- says it calls on Iraq to continue to support the international coalition in fight against Islamic state
- says it has grave concerns over negative role played by Iran in the region and in particular by the QUDs force under Soleimani
- says it is ready to pursue dialogue with all parties in order to de-escalate tensions and re-establish security in the region
