France January final manufacturing PMI 51.1 vs 51.0 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 3 February 2020
The preliminary release can be found here. Pretty much in-line with the initial estimate so nothing much to really gather from the data here.
Markit notes that:
"The first set of final PMI results for 2020 revealed a broadbased improvement across the French manufacturing sector with most survey indices rising from January. Output grew at a faster pace compared to December and there was a fresh rise in new orders. That said, there was a disappointment on the job front, as employment slipped into contraction territory."