France January trade balance -€5.89 billion vs -€4.80 billion expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 6 March 2020





Prior -€4.05 billion; revised to -€3.72 billion

Current account balance -€2.8 billion

Prior -€0.6 billion; revised to -€0.3 billion

The trade deficit widened to start the year with exports falling by 4.0% m/m while imports rose by 1.1% m/m. The data here is largely pre-virus once again so it hardly matters but it'll be more interesting to see the impact of the virus outbreak on the French services sector.



