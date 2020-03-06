France January trade balance -€5.89 billion vs -€4.80 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 6 March 2020


ForexLive
  • Prior -€4.05 billion; revised to -€3.72 billion
  • Current account balance -€2.8 billion
  • Prior -€0.6 billion; revised to -€0.3 billion
The trade deficit widened to start the year with exports falling by 4.0% m/m while imports rose by 1.1% m/m. The data here is largely pre-virus once again so it hardly matters but it'll be more interesting to see the impact of the virus outbreak on the French services sector.

