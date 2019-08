Latest data released by INSEE - 29 August 2019





Prior -0.1%; revised to -0.2%

Consumer spending +0.1% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Prior -0.6%; revised to -0.8%

The figures here are in-line with estimates but the negative revisions take some shine off the slight improvement in consumption activity. Nonetheless, it still highlights that domestic demand remains resilient in the French economy as we navigate through Q3.