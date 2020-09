Latest data released by INSEE - 8 September 2020

Prior -€7.96 billion; revised to -€8.06 billion





*figures in millions of euros

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus



Exports rose by 9.6% on the month while imports rose by 5.1% on the month, leading to the reduced trade deficit in France for July. The good news is that both are still picking up following the virus fallout but they are still far from pre-virus levels as seen in February: