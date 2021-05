Latest data released by INSEE - 7 May 2021

Prior -€5.25 billion; revised to -€5.14 billion





Looking at Q1 as a whole, French exports grew by 1.8% while imports grew by 3.7% on the quarter. There is still some catching up to do to pre-virus levels as both exports and imports in Q1 are 93% and 94% respectively of their values in Q1 2019.