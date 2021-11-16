France October final HICP +3.2% vs +3.2% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 16 November 2021


  • CPI +2.6% vs +2.6% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. No change to the initial estimates as this reaffirms surging price pressures in the French economy, similar to the rest of the region.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose