Latest data released by INSEE - 30 July 2019





Prior (Q1) +0.3%

GDP +1.3% vs +1.4% y/y expected

Prior (Q1) +1.2%

Slightly weaker-than-expected figures but it reaffirms modest growth in the French economy amid ongoing slowdown across the region. Of note, domestic demand contributed +0.4% to overall GDP in Q2 and was offset by inventory drawdowns (-0.2%). Foreign trade had zero contribution in the second quarter.