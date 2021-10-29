France Q3 preliminary GDP +3.0% vs +2.1% q/q expected
Latest data released by INSEE - 29 October 2021
That's a solid beat as household spending improved significantly, with domestic demand contributing to 3.3% in GDP percentage terms. Net foreign trade also added 0.6% but all of that is offset by a decline in inventory changes (-0.9%).
- Prior +1.1%; revised to +1.3%
- GDP +3.3% y/y
- Prior +18.7%; revised to +18.8%
For added context, overall GDP has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels and stands just 0.1% below its Q4 2019 level.