France Q3 preliminary GDP +3.0% vs +2.1% q/q expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 29 October 2021


  • Prior +1.1%; revised to +1.3%
  • GDP +3.3% y/y
  • Prior +18.7%; revised to +18.8%
That's a solid beat as household spending improved significantly, with domestic demand contributing to 3.3% in GDP percentage terms. Net foreign trade also added 0.6% but all of that is offset by a decline in inventory changes (-0.9%).

For added context, overall GDP has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels and stands just 0.1% below its Q4 2019 level.

