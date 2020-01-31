France Q4 preliminary GDP -0.1% vs +0.2% q/q expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 31 January 2020





Prior (Q3) +0.3%

GDP +0.8% vs +1.2% y/y expected

Prior (Q3) +1.4%

That is a bit unexpected as the French economy actually shrank in the final quarter of last year - and that will only serve to add to concerns surrounding the euro area economy.





Looking at the details, the drop came as a result of a decline in exports and inventories while both consumer spending and business investment growth experienced a slowdown - reflecting their weakest quarter during the course of last year.





This will no doubt reignite worries about the potential for the Eurozone economy to recover this year and adds yet another twist to the tale to start the new year.



