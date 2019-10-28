France said to have reluctantly agreed to three-month Brexit "flextension"

According to Joe Barnes, the Brussels correspondent at the Express

"NEW: France still opposes the three-month Brexit extension without cast-iron guarantees of a general election. French ambo this morning again warned lengthy a delay takes pressure off MPs to ratify the WA but reluctantly agreed support Donald Tusk's 'flextension'."

That doesn't come as too much of a surprise really though they have little choice but to support a three-month extension at the end of the day, or otherwise risk a no-deal Brexit.





Their reasoning is sound but allowing for too short a time to deal with the chaos in the UK parliament before having to extend again only eats away at their own ability to bargain - if we see another renegotiation that is.



