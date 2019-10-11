France says that sanctions against Turkey may be debated at European Council summit

The European Union may be looking to slap fresh sanctions on Turkey





In case you missed out, Turkey has been on the military offensive in the northern part of Syria since Wednesday after US withdrew troops from a part of Syria earlier.







ForexLive

Further escalation in geopolitical tensions won't make for good reading in risk so just be aware of the situation here and this may also impact the Turkish lira down the road if more sanctions are to be applied to the country.

This comes after Erdogan's threat yesterday that he will send millions of refugees to Europe if the bloc's leaders call the Turkish invasion of Syria an "occupation".