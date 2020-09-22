France's Macron: US maximum pressure campaign has so far failed to prevent Iran
Geopolitical comments from France's Macron
France's president Macron is on the wires saying:
- US maximum pressure campaign has so far failed to prevent Iran's destabilizing activities, ensure it won't be able to get nuclear weapon
- US cannot implement sanctions snapback mechanism because they left 2015 nuclear deal
- Implementing snapback mechanism would undermine unity of UN Security Council. All of its decisions and would risk is aspirating regional tensions
- A framework within 2015 nuclear deal needs to be built to ensure Iran never acquires nuclear weapons, but also tackles ballistic missile program destabilizing activities
- Russia must quickly and flawlessly shed light on poisoning of opponent Navalcy because "We will make sure our red lines are upheld"