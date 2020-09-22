France's Macron: US maximum pressure campaign has so far failed to prevent Iran

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Geopolitical comments from France's Macron

France's president Macron is on the wires saying:
  • US maximum pressure campaign has so far failed to prevent Iran's destabilizing activities, ensure it won't be able to get nuclear weapon
  • US cannot implement sanctions snapback mechanism because they left 2015 nuclear deal
  • Implementing snapback mechanism would undermine unity of UN Security Council. All of its decisions and would risk is aspirating regional tensions
  • A framework within 2015 nuclear deal needs to be built to ensure Iran never acquires nuclear weapons, but also tackles ballistic missile program destabilizing activities
  • Russia must quickly and flawlessly shed light on poisoning of opponent Navalcy because "We will make sure our red lines are upheld"

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose