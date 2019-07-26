French European affairs minister reiterates that there won't be a renegotiation of Brexit deal
Comments by Amélie de Montchalin
- France is ready to work with Boris Johnson on Brexit
- If UK wants to leave in an orderly manner, already have an agreement in place
- UK must have a good reason to push back 31 October deadline
She's setting the backdrop ahead of Macron's proposed meeting with Johnson. If this is anything to go by, European leaders don't appear to have softened their stance since dealing with Theresa May and that continues to point towards a UK election (or a no-deal outcome) before the Brexit equation may potentially change.