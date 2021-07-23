Top adviser warns that French daily COVID-19 cases could reach 50,000 in August

A warning by French government scientific adviser, Jean-François Delfraissy





Delfraissy warns about complacency, adding that it is too dangerous to be going to nightclubs at the moment and that France could reach around 50,000 new daily cases by the start of August if things continue down this path.











Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

That will take it close to the peak seen in the last wave of infections.

With France recording over 20,000 daily cases yesterday - the first time since May - there are growing concerns of the spread of the delta variant in Europe at the moment.