Friday's US PCE report could cause ripples
Watch the inflation numbers
PCE is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation so they will be watching it closely in Friday's release. The April data is forecast to show 3.5% y/y price rises and 2.9% on the core. That's a dramatic jump from 1.9% core inflation in March. The report is the highlight of what will be a tricky Friday trade.
That's because Monday is a holiday in the US and many desks will be winding down early as Americans celebrate the first holiday in more than a year with minimal covid restrictions. It's also the final trading day of the month and fixing flows have been a factor already this week.
Other data on Friday includes the advance good trade balance report and the second look at U Mich sentiment.