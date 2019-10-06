FT reports that HSBC is to axe up to 10,000 jobs

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
The strongest currency this week is the JPY. The weakest is the CAD.
The S&P and Nasdaq move toward upside MA targets, but well off earlier week lows.
EURUSD back to the chop-chop. For the week, the bottom was a good technical bottom.
European shares rebound and recover some of the week's declines
AUDUSD extends to a new session high
Forex Orders
Central Banks
HKMA on that cash withdrawal limit at ATMs - "totally fake and unfounded"
Former top ECB officials sign joint letter criticizing Draghi's policies
Fed's Mester: US economy is doing pretty well overall
Fed's Powell: US economy in a good place, despite some risks
Don't fall asleep.. Fed's Powell will be giving opening remarks at "Fed Listens" event