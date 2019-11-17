FT reports that the EU may give the derivatives industry and extension on Brexit
Financial Times says the European Union is readying moves to offer an extra year to the financial derivates industry to prepare for Brexit
- Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president of the European Commission, said on Friday that contingency plans for accessing UK-based clearing houses would have to be extended beyond the current March 2020 end date because the EU financial services industry would not have alternatives in place in time.
That's the in a nutshell version of the report - here is the link for more (FT may be gated)