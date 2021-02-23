FTSE 100: Filling the gap

The reasons for strength in the FTSE 100 revolves around the following factors:

Brexit now largely sorted. At least a 'no-deal' Brexit has been avoided

The UK is ahead of the curve in the vaccination programme. Approaching 25% vaccinated

The latest GDP data for Q4 was the worst in 300 years, but still not as bad as feared. GBP and FTSE positive

The recent run higher in commodities has helped the FTSE100 higher as bank stocks and mining stocks are prevalent in the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 has more upside to recover from the COVID-19 drops compared to other European bourses, like the DAX.

So, on balance, the gap should be filled to the upside giving a decent medium term FTSE100 buy bias.





FTSE 250 still has strong seasonals too.






