G20 to create special group to monitor oil-stabilisation moves - report

I guess this is mainly to try and address the issue of monitoring and compliance, since this will not just involve OPEC+ members but also other international producers such as the US, Canada and Mexico perhaps.





So far, oil is liking the coordination behind all of this as prices now climb by nearly 7% to $26.88 - currently at session highs for the day.





In any case, as a reminder, don't be too alarmed if there is no final deal laid out after today's OPEC+ meeting because we may have have to wait on an overall deal after the G20 energy ministers meeting tomorrow to conclude as well.