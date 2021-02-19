G7: 2021 will mark a turning point for multilateralism
Highlights of the G7 statement
- Will shape a recovery that promotes the health and prosperity of our people and planet
- Covid-19 shows the world needs stronger defenses against future risks to global health security
- We reaffirm our support to the most vulnerable countries
- We will put our global ambitions on climate change and the reversal of biodiversity loss
- Recovery from Covid-19 must build back better for all
- We will consult with each other on collective approaches to address non-market oriented policies and practices
- Want to deliver a green energy transformation no later than 2050
- Strive to reach a consensus-based solution on international taxation by mid-2021 within OECD framework
The taxation comment is pretty watered down but it sounds like there's real momentum on green spending.