G7: 2021 will mark a turning point for multilateralism

Will shape a recovery that promotes the health and prosperity of our people and planet

Covid-19 shows the world needs stronger defenses against future risks to global health security

We reaffirm our support to the most vulnerable countries

We will put our global ambitions on climate change and the reversal of biodiversity loss

Recovery from Covid-19 must build back better for all

We will consult with each other on collective approaches to address non-market oriented policies and practices

Want to deliver a green energy transformation no later than 2050

Strive to reach a consensus-based solution on international taxation by mid-2021 within OECD framework

The taxation comment is pretty watered down but it sounds like there's real momentum on green spending.

