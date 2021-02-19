G7: 2021 will mark a turning point for multilateralism

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Highlights of the G7 statement

  • Will shape a recovery that promotes the health and prosperity of our people and planet
  • Covid-19 shows the world needs stronger defenses against future risks to global health security
  • We reaffirm our support to the most vulnerable countries
  • We will put our global ambitions on climate change and the reversal of biodiversity loss
  • Recovery from Covid-19 must build back better for all
  • We will consult with each other on collective approaches to address non-market oriented policies and practices
  • Want to deliver a green energy transformation no later than 2050
  • Strive to reach a consensus-based solution on international taxation by mid-2021 within OECD framework
The taxation comment is pretty watered down but it sounds like there's real momentum on green spending.

