G7 foreign ministers communique: Calls for China to respect human rights
Highlights of G7 Foreign Minister communiqué
- calls for China to respect human rights
- continues to be deeply concerned about human rights violations and abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet
- urges China to assume and fulfill obligations and responsibilities commensurate with its global economic role
- supports Taiwan's meaningful participation in the WHO forms and world health assembly
- deeply concerned by Russia's irresponsible and negative behavior including military buildup on Ukraine's borders
- concerned by Russia's malign activities aimed at undermining democracies
- concerned by Russia's malicious cyber activity
- concerned by Russia's use of this information
- deeply concerned concerned by a deteriorating human rights situation in Russia
- we will bolster capabilities to counter Russian cyber threats and disinformation
- committed to enabling global and equitable access to safe and effective vaccines
- affirm that liberal democracy and free and fair markets remain the best models
- on China/Taiwan: reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral actions that would escalate tensions and undermine regional stability
- by working together, we will deter those who target our democratic institutions and processes, seek to undermine public confidence in the integrity of our democracies, and attempt to interfere in the information space
The communiqué focuses on the bad actors including China and Russia