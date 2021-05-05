G7 foreign ministers communique: Calls for China to respect human rights

calls for China to respect human rights



continues to be deeply concerned about human rights violations and abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet



urges China to assume and fulfill obligations and responsibilities commensurate with its global economic role



supports Taiwan's meaningful participation in the WHO forms and world health assembly



deeply concerned by Russia's irresponsible and negative behavior including military buildup on Ukraine's borders



concerned by Russia's malign activities aimed at undermining democracies



concerned by Russia's malicious cyber activity



concerned by Russia's use of this information



deeply concerned concerned by a deteriorating human rights situation in Russia



we will bolster capabilities to counter Russian cyber threats and disinformation



committed to enabling global and equitable access to safe and effective vaccines



affirm that liberal democracy and free and fair markets remain the best models



on China/Taiwan: reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral actions that would escalate tensions and undermine regional stability



by working together, we will deter those who target our democratic institutions and processes, seek to undermine public confidence in the integrity of our democracies, and attempt to interfere in the information space



The communiqué focuses on the bad actors including China and Russia