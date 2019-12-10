GBP has dropped on the latest UK election poll showing Conservative majority shrinking

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The YouGov UK election poll just out has these projections:

  • Con 339 (-20)
  • Lab 231 (+20)
  • Lib Dem 15 (+2)
  • SNP 41 (-2)
  • Plaid 4 (0)
  • Green 1 (0)
  • Other 1 (0)
That is, the race is narrowing somewhat. Earlier polls had projected a much larger majority for Johnson (around +68). The narrowing of the expected result means a hung parliament still cannot be ruled out. A majority would smooth the path the Brexit and ease uncertainty. A hung parliament would prompt fears of further deadlock. 

GBp losing ground as I update:

The YouGov UK election poll just out has these projections:

YouGov say their projections fall within 311 - 367 margin of error. That means a hing parliament cannot be ruled out. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose