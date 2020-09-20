GBP lacks any catalyst for a significant bounce - its likely to fall to 1.25

A client note late last week via Société Générale on their outlook for sterling.

In summary:

Bank of England gave a strong indication of negative rates coming early 2021, if combined with a no trade deal Brexit could prompt drop for GBP

GBP is already weaker than relative growth might suggest, or than relative rates might warrant

GBP continues to lack any kind of catalyst for a significant bounce

GBP/USD likely to fall 1.25 in Q1 2021

EUR/GBP to 0.96 in Q1 2021, to 0.94 in 12 months

SG say they favour shorting GBP/JPY





SG note there is support for GPB :