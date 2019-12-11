GBP traders - Here is a heads up for the key times to watch for UK election results on Thursday

Polls in the UK at 0700GMT and close at 2200GMT on Thursday 12 December 2019

The important times:

2200GMT - Immediately after polls close official counting will begin.

2230GMT - should begin to see results being released

By 0200GMT on Friday 13 December 2019 a clear picture should have emerged, with either a winner being obvious OR a need for further counting becoming evident.

Depending on how close the result is an official announcement should be made outside 10 Downing Street around (or after) 0800GMT on Friday December 13.





What to watch (in a nutshell):

There are 650 seats in the parliament

Thus, a majority is half of these plus 1, i.e. 326 (the caveat to this is that Sinn Fein do not take their seats so slightly less than 326 is the majority … to make life simpler, watch 326*)

If no party gains a majority it'll be 'hung' parliament (as was the case after the 2017 poll - the Conservatives formed government in coalition)





---

* OK, you like complicated .... In 2017 Sinn Fein won 7 seats, thus the seats required for a majority was 322









