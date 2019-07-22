GBP traders - The new UK Prime Minister will be announced Tuesday morning London time

Boris Johnson will be announced as new PM at 11.45am London time, which is 1045GMT.

US east coast time, that's 6.45am.

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson are the final two contenders, but Johnson is way ahead in the betting. To the point its a lay down misere (not sure BoJo will like that analogy).





This has been a long time coming. it was May 24 when Theresa May announced she planned to resign. During the process, where 160,000 members of the Conservative Party were lobbied by the contenders, 9 of the 11 candidates for the top job have been knocked out, leaving BJ and Hunt surviving.





What comes immediately after Tuesday's official confirmation of the winner?

The first action by the new leader will be to make a speech

The following day, Wednesday July 24, Theresa May will front for her final session as Prime Minister at PM's question time.

May will then speak with media, head off to see the Queen at Buckingham Palace, offering her formal resignation

Johnson will then meet with the Queen and get his orders to form a new government

Johnson is then off to his new home, Number 10 Downing Street

On Thursday Johnson will appoint his Cabinet and ministerial team, this may continue the following day.

Parliament will head off on its summer holiday and will resume on September 3.













