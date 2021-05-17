George Soros buys stocks linked to Archego collapse

Via Reuters





George Soros's investment firm, Soros Fund Management, bought shares of ViacomCBS, Discovery Inc, and Baidu Inc as they were being sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management according to Bloomberg on Saturday.





Couple of reminders here.

1. Don't over leverage. It is always true regardless of what kind of trader you are. Retail with a $1000 or institutional with $10,00000 to invest. Leverage kills. This is what took down Archegos. See here and here.





2. There are always two sides to the market. One person's puking is another man's value. Think on this for some time and it will help you manage risk





3. Watch out for more instances of over leverage and the potential for that to have a domino effect