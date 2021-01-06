Georgia secretary of state says election workers will probably take a break for the night

The count will resume in the morning

Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, remarks to CNN. Adding that "hopefully by noon we'll have a better idea where we are".





I don't think the market needs to wait until then as projections are showing that the Democrats are odds on to sweep both seats and gain control of the Senate.





The bond market is one to watch in case we get any knee-jerk reactions in other asset classes to the impending result. 10-year yields are near 1% currently:



