Georgia Secretary of State to announce a hand recount of votes
As per the Washington PostThe Georgia Secretary of State has announced a hand recount of votes. Biden holds a lead of 14,111. A total of 4,991,751 votes have been cast according to the tally.
I wonder if there will be a review process in determining the hand counters?
It amazes me how backwards voting is in this day and age. What the heck.....
Of course, if Georgia does a hand count, what about the other states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada?
Hmmmm.....
The plan is to have the recount completed by November 20.