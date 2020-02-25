German 10-year bond yields fall to fresh lows since October last year

10-year bund yields slip to -0.510%

Risk tones continue to keep softer in European morning trade, with equities gradually slipping and bond yields easing further on the session.





German 10-year bond yields are now at their lowest levels since early October while 10-year Treasury yields have eased to 1.355% from a high of 1.414% earlier today.





The tilt towards being risk-off can be considered mild relative to what we saw yesterday, so Wall Street will have a lot of tinkering and posturing to do in the session ahead.





Fears surrounding the global economy and the coronavirus outbreak are still casting a large shadow over the market today but it would be unwise to count out the dip buyers after the countless times they have bailed out the market.





Let's see if they can pull another rabbit out of the hat once again later today.



