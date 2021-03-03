German Chancellor Merkel says vaccinations are the way out of the pandemic

Merkel is speaking at a press conference in Berlin, addressing coronavirus issues

One of Merkel's key concerns is not only people's health but getting the German economy back up and running at a greater pace.

Remarks:
  • need to take steps to open up without setting ourselves back
  • says vaccination is the way out of pandemic
  • says want to use all flexibility to get vaccinations done
  • want to extend interval between vaccines where possible
  • says doctors' practices will be able to administer covid-19 vaccinations from end-march, or start of April


 more to come  

