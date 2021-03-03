German Chancellor Merkel says vaccinations are the way out of the pandemic

Merkel is speaking at a press conference in Berlin, addressing coronavirus issues

One of Merkel's key concerns is not only people's health but getting the German economy back up and running at a greater pace.





Remarks:

need to take steps to open up without setting ourselves back

says vaccination is the way out of pandemic

says want to use all flexibility to get vaccinations done

want to extend interval between vaccines where possible

says doctors' practices will be able to administer covid-19 vaccinations from end-march, or start of April









