German Chancellor Merkel says we are in a race to get vaccinations done

Says we are in a very serious situation now

case numbers are rising exponentially thanks to the Britsih variant of the virus

where cases are above 100/100K/week we must halt opening measures

the fewer new infections now the faster vaccinations will have an impact

April 1 - 5 will be a period of quiet days of reduced social contacts

this will be an extended easter when people should stay at home

no more than 5 adults for 2 households can meet at home at once over this time

for most of this time only food shops will be open

April 1 and 3 will be treated as holidays

We advice to refrain from all travel





Merkel speaking after a meeting with state leaders ... announcing some very strict lockdown measures for 5 days April 1 to 5. Gotta say ... why the wait? April 1 is 9 days away!



